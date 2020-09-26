e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘India feels absence of PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh’: Rahul Gandhi’s birthday wishes to Congress veteran

‘India feels absence of PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh’: Rahul Gandhi’s birthday wishes to Congress veteran

“His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all,” Gandhi said. “Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead,” said Rahul Gandhi.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh.(Reuters)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended wishes to the former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his 88th birthday. Taking to Twitter to wish the party veteran, Gandhi said that “India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh”.

“His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all,” Gandhi said. “Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead,” he added.

Wishes poured in from all quarters for Manmohan Singh who served two consecutive terms as the country’s prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

Describing the leader as among the world’s most competent ones, Congress Party wrote “Dr. Manmohan Singh’s vision for our nation is uncompromising,” on its official Twitter handle.

Also read | Manmohan Singh birthday: Former prime minister turns 88

“In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along. One of the most competent world leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh’s vision for our Nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs and lows,” Congress said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Manmohan Singh on Twitter.

“Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life,” PM Modi said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished Singh on Twitter. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also wished good health more productive years in public life for Singh.

“Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life,” she wrote on Twitter.

Born in 1932, Singh hails from Gah village, now in Pakistan. He completed his Economics Tripos at the University of Cambridge. He also has a doctorate from Oxford. He is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s.

tags
top news
India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In