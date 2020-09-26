‘India feels absence of PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh’: Rahul Gandhi’s birthday wishes to Congress veteran

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:17 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended wishes to the former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his 88th birthday. Taking to Twitter to wish the party veteran, Gandhi said that “India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh”.

“His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all,” Gandhi said. “Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead,” he added.

Wishes poured in from all quarters for Manmohan Singh who served two consecutive terms as the country’s prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

Describing the leader as among the world’s most competent ones, Congress Party wrote “Dr. Manmohan Singh’s vision for our nation is uncompromising,” on its official Twitter handle.

“In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along. One of the most competent world leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh’s vision for our Nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs and lows,” Congress said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Manmohan Singh on Twitter.

“Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life,” PM Modi said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished Singh on Twitter. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also wished good health more productive years in public life for Singh.

“Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life,” she wrote on Twitter.

Born in 1932, Singh hails from Gah village, now in Pakistan. He completed his Economics Tripos at the University of Cambridge. He also has a doctorate from Oxford. He is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s.