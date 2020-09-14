e-paper
India has been able to limit Covid-19 deaths to 55 per million population: Dr Harsh Vardhan

India has been able to limit Covid-19 deaths to 55 per million population: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister also said that the cases per million population in the country have also been limited to 3,328 in the country.

india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 12:45 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The Health Minister also informed Parliament about the Covid-19 situation in the country.
The Health Minister also informed Parliament about the Covid-19 situation in the country.(PTI)
         

Owing to the nationwide efforts the Covid-19 related deaths have been limited to 55 per million population, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday.

“With our endeavour to manage Covid-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths to 3,328 cases and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries,” the Minister said.

“Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases,” he added.

The Health Minister also informed Parliament about the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“77,512 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours in India taking the total number of recoveries to 37,80,107 and recovery rate to 78 per cent. More than 60 per cent of active cases are concentrated in 5 states- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

As per the Ministry today, the number of active cases in the country stands at 9,86,598. The toll due to COVID-19 stands at 79,722 in the country as of today.

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament commenced today.

This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been initiated to conduct the session as per health guidelines amid Covid-19.

Parliament monsoon session: No data available on migrant deaths during lockdown, says Centre
Bhushan deposits contempt case fine, to seek review of SC judgement
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
MPs should send message of solidarity to our soldiers: PM Modi
Row ensues over removal of Question Hour on Day 1 of monsoon session
Delhi riots: Filmmakers Saba Dewan, Rahul Roy called for questioning
Health research picks up in Bihar in last decade, but still limited, says study
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
