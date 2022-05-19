India has emerged as a beacon of hope for the world: PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India’s growing stature at the international arena, adding that in times of troubles, the country has emerged as a beacon of hope for the rest of the world.

The Prime Minister said that from delivering vaccines and medicines to the world amid the Covid-19 crisis to the hope of a self-reliant India amidst disrupted supply chains, to the role of a capable nation for peace amid global unrest and conflicts, India is the new hope of the world today.

“Wherever there are challenges, India is present with hope, wherever there are problems, India comes out with solutions,” Modi said, addressing via video conferencing the ‘Yuva Shivir’ organised by the Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple Karelibaug in Vadodara.

Modi noted that India has the third-largest start-up system in the world that is being led by the youth of India.

“From software to space, we are emerging as a country ready for a new future. For us, Sanskar means education, service and sensitivity! For us, Sanskar means dedication, determination and strength! Let us uplift ourselves, but our upliftment should also be a medium for the welfare of others! May we touch the heights of success, but our success should also be a means of service to all. This is the essence of the teachings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and this is the nature of India also,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that as a nation we are showing the path of Yoga to the world and are introducing them to the power of Ayurveda. The Prime Minister recalled his long association with Vadodara and mentioned the significance of the place in his personal and political life. He said with the Statue of Unity, Vadodara has become an important base for global attraction.

Modi also made a push for digital transactions. “By 15 August, 2023, can we stop transactions with cash and adopt digital payments? Your small contribution can create a huge difference in small businesses and vendors’ lives,” he said. He said that a similar pledge may be taken for cleanliness and prevention of the use of single-use plastic and preventing malnutrition.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the campaign by a Nagaland girl for cleaning the ghats of Kashi. She started alone but was joined by many people. “This illustrates the power of resolve,” he said.