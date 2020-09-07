e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India inches closer towards hypersonic weapons

India inches closer towards hypersonic weapons

DRDO has demonstrated capabilities for developing highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for next generation hypersonic weapons that can travel at six times the speed of sound

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:57 IST
Rahul Singh
Rahul Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Picture for representational purpose only. The first flight test of the HSTDV last June was unsuccessful.
Picture for representational purpose only. The first flight test of the HSTDV last June was unsuccessful. (AP)
         

India on Monday successfully flight tested the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) for the first time from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, officials said, calling it a significant leap in indigenous defence technologies.

With this mission, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has demonstrated capabilities for developing highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for next generation hypersonic weapons that can travel at six times the speed of sound, the officials said.

The first flight test of the HSTDV last June was unsuccessful.

DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy congratulated all the scientists, researchers and other personnel associated with the mission for their resolute and unwavering efforts towards strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.

“The DRDO has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase,” defence minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.

The development comes at a time when self-reliance in the defence sector is a top priority for the government.

“I congratulate DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them,” Singh said in another tweet.

tags
top news
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana Ranaut to be get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Kangana Ranaut to be get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
5 MLAs are Covid +ve, no question hour as Maharashtra assembly gets underway
5 MLAs are Covid +ve, no question hour as Maharashtra assembly gets underway
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In