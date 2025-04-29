Bulandshahr , With only a day to go before the Uttar Pradesh government deports the “last” Pakistani citizen, Islamabad native Maryam on Tuesday made a frantic appeal to the Centre to stay on in the state with her Indian husband. India is my home, don't want to go back: Pak wife of UP man

It is so far unclear whether Maryam, who holds a short-term visa, is the last Pakistani left in Uttar Pradesh to be "expelled" under the Centre's orders after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Maryam's appeal comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement, became the first state to achieve almost 100 per cent repatriation of Pakistani nationals within 24 hours, with only one remaining to be deported.

The state government did not mention the exact number of Pakistani citizens sent back or their visa details . It also did not specify who the last Pakistani citizen left to be deported on April 30.

Maryam got married to Amir, a resident of Khurja in Bulandshahr district, three years ago. The Pakistani woman has been living in Khurja since she received her short-term visa two months ago.

"I am from Islamabad, but I am married here. I came to this country after leaving mine. Now this is my country. I don't want to go back," Maryam said, adding that immediately after her arrival, she applied for a long-term visa to remain in the country with her husband.

"Where my husband lives, that is my home. I want to stay here with him," she pleaded.

Maryam expressed sorrow over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.

"I am deeply saddened by what happened in Pahalgam. Those responsible for this act should be punished," Maryam said.

Responding to the situation, Superintendent of Police Tejveer Singh, said, “Maryam has submitted an application. Further action will be taken as per directives from higher authorities.”

According to police sources, four Pakistani women who were in Bulandshahr on short-term visas have already been repatriated following the Center's order. Maryam is the only remaining Pakistani national in this district, currently under close watch by law enforcement agencies.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the central government had issued immediate advisories for all states to repatriate Pakistani nationals.

Acting swiftly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting with Home Department officials and other agencies, instructing all districts to locate and escort Pakistani citizens to the border.

According to a press release issued by the UP government on Tuesday, police and intelligence teams were deployed across the state, leading to the expulsion of nearly all Pakistani nationals within 24 hours.

"Only one Pakistani citizen remains in UP and is set to be deported on Wednesday," the release stated, adding that the individual is under continuous surveillance.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar confirmed that the Chief Minister's "real-time monitoring and strict instructions" had ensured effective and immediate compliance with the Centre's orders.

