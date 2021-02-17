IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India joins Iran-Russia's two-day navy exercise
Forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) participated in the drill, which kicked off on Tuesday, alongside several vessels from the Russian navy.(AP)
Forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) participated in the drill, which kicked off on Tuesday, alongside several vessels from the Russian navy.(AP)
india news

India joins Iran-Russia's two-day navy exercise

The Indian Navy has also joined the exercise with a select group of vessels, Admiral Gholamreza Tahani, spokesman of the drill, was quoted as saying.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:20 AM IST

India has joined Iran and Russia in a two-day navy exercise dubbed "Iran-Russia Maritime Security Belt 2021" in the northern part of the Indian Ocean.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) participated in the drill, which kicked off on Tuesday, alongside several vessels from the Russian navy.

The Indian Navy has also joined the exercise with a select group of vessels, Admiral Gholamreza Tahani, spokesman of the drill, was quoted as saying.

"The exercise we are conducting with Russia is so flexible that not only one other country, but several others could join in later if they wish to do so," he said.

Also watch: Indian, Russian Navy hold joint maritime exercise in Bay of Bengal

Meanwhile, Hossein Khanzadi, commander of the Iranian Navy, has said that the Chinese Navy will also be participating in the exercise.

The drill will cover an area of 17,000 square kilometres (6,500 square miles). It will include shooting at sea and air targets and liberating hijacked ships, as well as search and rescue and anti-piracy operations, Al Jazeera reported.

"It means that global arrogance which until today dominated the region must realise that it needs to leave it," Khanzadi was quoted as saying by the Iranian Army's website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india iran ties indian navy india russia ties indian ocean
Close
A handout photo released by Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows the disengagement process between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from a contested area in the western Himalayas, in Ladakh region.(Reuters)
A handout photo released by Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows the disengagement process between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from a contested area in the western Himalayas, in Ladakh region.(Reuters)
india news

PLA preps for Round 2 of disengagement, parks heavy vehicles in depth areas

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Beijing suddenly deciding to restore status quo ante has surprised many in the Indian establishment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) participated in the drill, which kicked off on Tuesday, alongside several vessels from the Russian navy.(AP)
Forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) participated in the drill, which kicked off on Tuesday, alongside several vessels from the Russian navy.(AP)
india news

India joins Iran-Russia's two-day navy exercise

ANI, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:20 AM IST
The Indian Navy has also joined the exercise with a select group of vessels, Admiral Gholamreza Tahani, spokesman of the drill, was quoted as saying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Villagers shout slogans as they sit inside the lorry of a tractor to go to the Tikri Delhi-Haryana state border to support protesting farmers, at the Makrauli village in Haryana.( AFP)
Villagers shout slogans as they sit inside the lorry of a tractor to go to the Tikri Delhi-Haryana state border to support protesting farmers, at the Makrauli village in Haryana.( AFP)
india news

Farm laws protests LIVE: BJP asks leaders to clear misconceptions on agri laws

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:00 AM IST
  • As farmers' unions representatives await government's call for next round of talks as agitation enters Day 82.
READ FULL STORY
The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.(File photo)
The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.(File photo)
india news

Petrol, diesel prices increase in Delhi by 25 paise each

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:00 AM IST
The hike took the petrol price in Delhi to a record 89.54 per litre. Subsequently, the diesel rate climbed to 79.95 a litre in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has been accused of blocking the welfare schemes in the Union Territory.(PTI file)
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has been accused of blocking the welfare schemes in the Union Territory.(PTI file)
india news

Puducherry CM terms ouster of LG Kiran Bedi as 'victory of people'

ANI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Speaking to ANI, Narayanasamy said Bedi was removed due to pressure from the Congress, which was vehemently protesting against her for "hampering" the growth of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release said the event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and more than 30 products will be showcased during three days. (Photo: ANI)
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release said the event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and more than 30 products will be showcased during three days. (Photo: ANI)
india news

PM Modi to address NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:58 AM IST
PM Modi will address the event at 12:30 pm via video conferencing.The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter logo is seen on smartphone in front of displayed Koo app logo.(Reuters)
Twitter logo is seen on smartphone in front of displayed Koo app logo.(Reuters)
india news

Twitter’s clash with government gives boost to Koo app

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:16 AM IST
Koo, whose logo of a yellow chick bears a resemblance to Twitter’s blue-and-white bird, was founded just a year ago and is a fraction the size of Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(File photo)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(File photo)
india news

Difference between Congress, BJP narrowing down, says Kerala CM Vijayan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:46 AM IST
Vijayan further criticised the Opposition for the ongoing protest against back door appointments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry CM Velu Narayanasamy(PTI)
Puducherry CM Velu Narayanasamy(PTI)
india news

Puducherry CM terms ouster of LG Kiran Bedi as 'victory of people'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:43 AM IST
Speaking to ANI, Narayanasamy said Bedi was removed due to pressure from the Congress, which was vehemently protesting against her for "hampering" the growth of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags.(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags.(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
india news

Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls: Old-timer, OBC leader on BJP’s list

By Darshan Desai
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:14 AM IST
The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 elections, now has 111 legislators in a House of 182, while the number of the Congress has fallen from 77 to 65 after several desertions. The Bharatiya Tribal Party has two MLAs, Nationalist Congress Party one, and Jignesh Mevani is the only independent MLA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP P Chidambaram at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi.(PTI)
Congress MP P Chidambaram at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

12 years later, HC upholds Chidambaram’s 2009 LS win from TN constituency

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:59 AM IST
The petition was filed by RS Raja Kannappan (then with AIADMK) who lost to the former union minister. After his supporters began celebrating his victory based on early leads, Chidambaram was declared winner by a narrow margin of 3,354 votes after 21 rounds of counting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
india news

GST evasion case: Let's try not to put everyone in jail, says Supreme Court

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:18 AM IST
On January 18, the bench, which also included justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, gave bail to an accused who was behind the bars in connection with a Goods and Services Tax evasion case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Conference leader Hilal Lone(File photo via Twitter)
National Conference leader Hilal Lone(File photo via Twitter)
india news

NC’s Hilal Lone held under UAPA for ‘hate speech’

By Ashiq Hussain
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:12 AM IST
Lone, the son of NC MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, was arrested on Monday from the MLA hostel here where he was placed after being detained in December last year, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda(PTI)
BJP National President JP Nadda(PTI)
india news

To avoid Jat backlash, Nadda, Shah discuss farm stir with leaders

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:06 AM IST
The leaders were asked to submit a feedback, a person familiar with the details of the meeting said. “The party is concerned by the implications that a Jat stir can have on the fate of the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana,” a functionary said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India. (Reuters)
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India. (Reuters)
india news

Explain activist’s arrest: Women’s panel to cops

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:12 AM IST
The letter, addressed to the deputy commissioner of police (cybercrime cell), sought reasons for (allegedly) not producing Ravi before the local (Bengaluru) court for a transit remand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP