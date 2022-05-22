India logs 2,226 new Covid cases, 4% lower than yesterday; 65 deaths in 24 hours

India on Sunday saw a slight decrease in its daily Covid tally after 2,226 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry's dashboard. Sixty-five patients died and 2,202 recovered from the viral infection during the same period.

With Sunday's figures, the total number of cases in the country has climbed to 4,31,36,371 including 5,24,413 deaths and 4,25,97,003 recoveries. The active cases have come down to 14,955 and constitute 0.03 per cent of the caseload.

The case fatality rate is at 1.22 per cent and the recovery rate is 98.75 per cent.

On Saturday, India had recorded 2,323 new patients, 25 deaths and 2,346 recoveries. Sunday’s cases are 4 per cent lower than that of Saturday’s.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,42,681 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the cumulative count has climbed to 84,67,97,414.

The overall vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.26 crore with over 14.37 lakh doses administered to beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Of the total vaccination figure, more than 3.25 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated with the precautionary dose.

