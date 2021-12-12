India logs 7,774 Covid-19 infections, active caseload decline to 560-day low

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The fresh numbers have taken the country’s Covid-19 tally to 34,690,510 and the death toll to 475,434, the health ministry’s data showed on Sunday.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times

India reported 7,774 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 306 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday.

On Saturday, there were 7,992 cases and 393 deaths.

Active cases of Covid-19 in India decreased to 92,281, the lowest in 560 days and active cases comprise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year.

With 8,464 people recuperating from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate went up to 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the health ministry.

The daily rise in Covid-19 cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 45 days now. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.65 per cent—it has been less than 2 per cent for the last 69 days.

Under India's nationwide vaccination drive, 132.93 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the health ministry said in the press release.

Meanwhile, cases of Omicron climbed to 33 after a fully vaccinated person who travelled to Zimbabwe and South Africa before coming to Delhi tested positive for the new strain in the national capital on Saturday.

The cases of Omicron have been detected in four states—Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra—and Delhi.

