Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India logs over 3 lakh Covid-19 cases, 439 deaths; positivity rate surges to 20.75%
india news

India logs over 3 lakh Covid-19 cases, 439 deaths; positivity rate surges to 20.75%

Active cases increased by 62,130 in the last 24 hours, recording 5.69 per cent of the total infections. The active caseload currently stands at 22,49,335.
Students recieve a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine amid a spread in the coronavirus and Omicron cases, at a government school, in Prayagraj.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 10:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Coronavirus cases in India continued to surge over 3 lakh for the fifth day in a row as the country registered 306,064 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry bulletin showed on Monday morning. The death toll surged to 4,89,848 with 439 new fatalities.

Notably, as high as 60 per cent of the patients who have died in the third wave of pandemic in India were either unvaccinated or had received only a single dose.

India's active caseload, driven by the Omicron surge, currently stands at 22,49,335. The active numbers are up by 62,130 since the previous day, recording 5.69 per cent of the total infections. 

A total of 2,43,495 people recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin stated.

The daily positivity rate showed a 3 per cent rise to 20.75 per cent as compared to yesterday's 17.73 per cent, while the weekly positivity increased to 17.03 per cent.

More than 27 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, recording a cumulative total of more than 1.62 billion jabs under nationwide vaccination drive.

RELATED STORIES

A study conductged by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras showed that the existing Omicron-driven Covid-19 wave in India is likely to peak in the next 14 days, meaning that cases will be the highest around February 6. 

The result is based on the institute's analysis of the national ‘R-value,' which, it said, declined further in the week of January 14-21.

The data shared in the study revealed that in individual cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, the R-value stood at 0.56, 0.67, 0.98 and 1.2, respectively. If this number goes below 1, the pandemic is considered to have ‘ended’, the researchers explained.

Currently, Maharashtra continues to top the Covid-19 chart in India, although new cases in Mumbai have dropped significantly. The southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh hold the next few spots due to a Covid-19 surge in the region.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus omicron
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP