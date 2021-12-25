India must stand united against all adversity: PM Modi on Gurpurab

New Delhi: Indians must stand united against all adversity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, referring to the example of Sikh gurus ahead of assembly elections in Punjab early next year.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that in such an important period, nobody hurts our dreams and unity of the country,” Modi told a gathering at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat’s Kutch via videoconferencing. “To achieve the dreams for which our gurus lived and sacrificed their lives, we should all remain united. Unity is essential for us all.”

“Today, when the country is taking inspiration from its struggle for independence, from its past, at such a time, ideals of our gurus become even more important,” Modi said. “Behind all the efforts taken by the country and its commitments are dreams that it has been waiting for to fulfil.”

Every year, from December 23 to 25, the Sikh community in Gujarat celebrate the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib, where he had stayed during the course of his travels, and which has his relics, including wooden footwear and palkhi (cradle), as well as manuscripts and marking scripts of Gurmukhi.

Meanwhile, Modi also donated ₹1,000 to the coffers of Bharatiya Janata Party, which launched a micro-donation drive on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, which will continue till 11 February, the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

“Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro-donation,” the Prime Minister tweeted. “Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong.”

The BJP has received over ₹7.85 billion in contributions from corporates, electoral trusts and individuals between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest contribution report submitted by the party to the Election Commission in February.