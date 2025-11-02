India near end of LWE, says PM in Chhattisgarh

The number of Maoist-affected districts in India has fallen to three from 125 in the last 11 years and the day is not far when the whole of Chhattisgarh and the country will be freed from Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav', organised to mark the 25th anniversary celebration of the formation of Chhattisgarh, in Nava Raipur. (PTI)

Speaking at the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav in Nava Raipur, marking the 25th anniversary of the state’s formation, Modi hailed Chhattisgarh’s journey of progress, saying that the seed sown 25 years ago had now grown into a “vat vriksh” (banyan tree) of development.

“For 50 years, the people here suffered unbearable pain because of Maoism. Those who show off the Constitution and shed crocodile tears in the name of social justice have committed injustice to you for their vested interests,” he said.

“I guarantee that the day is not far when every corner of Chhattisgarh and India will be completely free from Maoist terror,” he asserted.

The government has vowed to uproot Maoism before March 31, 2026 and at least 270 Maoists have been shot dead across the country in encounters this year. Currently only three places Sukma, Bijapur and Narayanpur — all in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar zone -- are in the list of the districts most affected by Maoist violence.

“Maoist ideology deprived tribal regions of basic facilities. For years, tribal villages lacked roads, schools and hospitals. The existing ones were blown up with bombs. Doctors and teachers were killed. Those who ruled the country for decades abandoned you while they enjoyed life in their air-conditioned offices,” Modi added.

Modi cited examples of three villages -- Bijapur’s Chilkapalli village, where electricity has reached for the first time in seven decades; Rekawaya in Abhujmaad(Narayanpur) where the first school after Independence is being built, and Sukma’s Puvarti village(a Maoist hotbed), which is now witnessing a wave of development. “The red flag has been replaced by the national tricolour,” he said.

“I could not stand by and watch my tribal brothers and sisters being destroyed by violence. I could not bear to see mothers crying for their children. In 2014, when you gave us the opportunity, we resolved to free India from Maoist terror. Today, the results are before the nation,” he added.

Modi also inaugurated the new Chhattisgarh legislative assembly building in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar and unveiled a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the premises.

Residents from the state capital Raipur and places as far as those from Bastar, once a Maoist hotbed, had come to the celebrations to mark the state that was carved out from Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000.

Modi said Chhattisgarh’s 25-year journey was inspiring — from being known for Maoist violence and backwardness to emerging as a symbol of prosperity, security, and stability.

“The state’s transformation reflects the hard work of the people of Chhattisgarh and the visionary leadership of successive BJP governments,” he said, adding that development and peace have now reached even the areas once dominated by Maoists.

Highlighting recent surrenders, the PM said dozens of Maoists — including those carrying rewards worth lakhs and crores of rupees — had laid down arms in the past few months. “In Kanker, more than 20 Maoists surrendered recently, and earlier in October, over 200 Maoists gave up arms in Bastar. They have accepted the Constitution and chosen the path of peace,” he said.

Separately, former CPI(Maoist) politburo member Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Sonu, who surrendered in Maharashtra last month in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, released a video message on Saturday urging Maoist cadres to surrender.

During his day-long visit in the state, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental and transformative projects worth over ₹14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy. “Imagine how far Chhattisgarh has progressed over the past 25 years despite the challenge of Naxalism, and how much faster the pace will be once this challenge is fully overcome. The coming years are crucial.To build a developed India, it is essential for Chhattisgarh to be developed,” he said.

Modi also underlined India’s success in combating terrorism and left-wing extremism, saying, “India has broken the backbone of terrorists. Now Chhattisgarh too is moving towards becoming free of Maoist violence.”

He said India was moving forward by balancing heritage and development, and this sentiment was visible in every policy and decision of the government. The Prime Minister added that Chhattisgarh’s 25th foundation anniversary marks the beginning of a larger goal — contributing to the vision of a developed India by 2047, when the nation celebrates 100 years of independence.

The PM said that as a party worker, in the years before 2000, he had witnessed the period before the state was created and has also been a witness to its journey over the past 25 years.

“Another significant step has been taken with the inauguration of the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum. The museum showcases over 150 years of tribal history prior to independence, detailing how tribal freedom fighters contributed to India’s struggle for freedom. Our government is simultaneously working to preserve tribal heritage and promote tribal development and welfare....There is one entire generation after 2000 who did not witness the old days when there were no roads and it was difficult to reach villages here. Today, the road network has expanded up to 40,000 kms. Today, the foundation stone for a new four lane highway has also been laid. This highway will improve connectivity between Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand…. 25 years ago, there was just one medical college in Chhattisgarh. Today there are 14. Infact AIIMS is in Raipur.”

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Shanti Shikhar centre for spiritual learning and meditation of the Brahma Kumaris in Nava Raipur. Addressing the gathering, Modi said India has always been the first to respond during any global crisis and has consistently stepped forward as a reliable partner to provide help.

“Whenever a crisis arises anywhere in the world, whenever a disaster strikes, India steps forward as a reliable partner to provide assistance. India is always the first responder,” he said.

“We are those who see Shiva in every living being,” he added, noting that in India’s spiritual tradition, every ritual ends with the wish for universal peace and well-being.