India needs to scrap 12 million vehicles, but has only two facilities

The incentives and disincentives under the national vehicle scrapping policy are set to kick in from April 1, but the country is far from ready to roll out this voluntary scheme as it just has two operational Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) against an estimated 12 million eligible vehicles, data with the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) showed.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13, the “national automobile scrappage policy” promises to waive the registration fee for a new vehicle, purchased against an unfit vehicle scrapped at a registered RVSF. In addition, a road tax rebate of up to 25% in personal vehicles, and up to 15% for transport (commercial) vehicles will also be offered. These incentives will be given only against the submission of a “Certificate of Deposit” issued by a registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) and they come into effect from April 1.

But, states and union territories, barring a few, are yet to even start the process of setting up such authorised centres. Only a few states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra have initiated the plan to open RVSFs so far. India’s first government-approved scrapping and recycling facility for end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) was opened in April, 2018 by Mahindra Cero in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The second such government-approved facility was opened more than three years later on November 23 last year by Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Noida, UP.

For standardising RVSFs across the country, last year, the ministry notified rules for registration and functions of vehicle scrapping facilities which came into effect on September 25. The rules, applicable to all automobile collection centres, automobile dismantling centres, scrapping and recycling facilities, and recyclers, mandate all such units to register with the MoRTH first. It means that all such centres previously authorised by governments will also have to apply on the portal for registration.

But, the ministry has received only about five applications for RVSFs so far and all of them are only from Gujarat. “We integrated the vehicle scrapping registration process into the national single window clearance portal. The portal has now been open for applications for more than three months. However, only about five applications for registration of RVSFs and six applications for setting up Automated Testing Stations (ATSs) for fitness checks of such vehicles have been received till now. All of them are from Gujarat,” said a senior MoRTH official requesting anonymity.

With just about two months to go for the policy incentives to kick in, the ministry is now reaching out to all states asking them to plan, identify and associate with private players if necessary to open RVSFs. It is also reaching out to companies to tie up with state governments to set up such facilities.

“Delhi has notified about eight authorised scrapping facilities, all of them are, however, located in the national capital region (NCR). But, even these centres need to apply in the national portal and get fresh registrations from the ministry or else they will not be able to issue the scrapping certificate and the certificate of deposit to avail the benefits. We are clearing applications in 60 days. The registration of an RVSF will be valid for 10 years and can be renewed for 10 more years at a time,” said a second ministry official.

In November last year, Gadkari said the government intends to build 3-4 RVSFs in every district of the country. He said while busy districts should have four such facilities, the economically backward districts should have at least two centres.

As for the disincentives, which also will come into effect from April 1, renewal of registration of a 15-year-old car will cost ₹5,000 against the current rate of ₹600. Re-registration of two-wheelers that are older than 15 years will cost ₹1,000 from April, compared to the current fee of ₹300. For imported cars, the cost will be ₹40,000 against the existing fee of ₹15,000. A delay in renewing registrations for private vehicles will cost ₹300 a month and the penalty for commercial vehicles will be ₹500 per month. As per the rules, a private vehicle, once it attains 15 years, will have to be renewed every five years since then.

The cost for fitness certificates, which are required for transport and commercial vehicles, will go up from ₹1,000 at present to ₹7,000 for cabs from April. For heavy good vehicles, such as buses and trucks, the fitness fee will be ₹12,500 against the current rate of ₹1,500. A fitness certificate is mandatory for commercial vehicles once they cross 8 years.

The new rates under the national vehicle scrapping policy aim to incentivise the practice of purchasing new vehicles against scrapping old ones. The policy disincentivises vehicles that are older than 15 years by charging heavily on the renewal of their registration and fitness certificates. It is meant to encourage people to scrap their old vehicles instead of running them, which contributes to air pollution. But, unlike it is in Delhi-NCR where, as mandated by the Supreme Court and the NGT, any vehicle older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years are deemed to be de-registered and cannot ply or be parked on city roads, the national scrapping policy allows such vehicles to operate based on their fitness.

According to data from MoRTH, India has at least 12 million vehicles that either do not have a valid registration certificate or a fitness certificate. “Contrary to what was followed earlier, the National Automobile Scrappage Policy does not identify a vehicle as ‘end of life’ merely based on its age. If we go by age, then nationally, there would be at least 40 million vehicles that are above 15 years old. Instead, the policy declares a vehicle end of life or unfit based on the fitness of a vehicle. So, going by this, India has at least 12 million vehicles that automatically will be eligible for incentives if they opt for voluntary scrapping,” said the official quoted above.