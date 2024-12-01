Live
India News Live Today December 1, 2024: Cyclone Fengal: Airport shut, 3 electrocuted in Chennai; storm to weaken today
Dec 1, 2024 7:02 AM IST
Latest news on December 1, 2024: A visitor takes pictures as sea waves crash amid strong winds at the Marina beach, in Chennai, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
- Cyclone Fengal-triggered heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed northern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Saturday.
Dec 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.5 °C, check weather forecast for December 1, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on December 1, 2024 here.
Dec 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.1 °C, check weather forecast for December 1, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on December 1, 2024 here.
Dec 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -20.24 °C, check weather forecast for December 1, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on December 1, 2024 here.
Dec 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 1, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on December 1, 2024 here.
Dec 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 1, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 1, 2024 here.
Dec 1, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.6 °C, check weather forecast for December 1, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 1, 2024 here.
Dec 1, 2024 6:57 AM IST
India News Live: Odisha worker electrocuted at Chennai's flooded ATM, body found floating outside
- At the time of the tragic incident, the victim was trying to withdraw money from the ATM when he came in contact with a severed live cable wire.
Dec 1, 2024 6:35 AM IST
India News Live: Branded ‘witch’, woman tied to tree, tortured with hot iron rod for 2 days in Rajasthan's Bundi
- The torture was allegedly intended to rid her of an "evil spirit" that was believed to be harming her maternal niece, who had recently gotten married
