Live
India News Live Today December 10, 2024: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 10, 2024
Dec 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on December 10, 2024: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 10, 2024
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 10, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on December 10, 2024 here.
Dec 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -29.26 °C, check weather forecast for December 10, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on December 10, 2024 here.
Dec 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 10, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 10, 2024 here.
Dec 10, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.45 °C, check weather forecast for December 10, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 10, 2024 here.
Dec 10, 2024 6:57 AM IST
India News Live: ‘Mumbai BEST bus driver pressed accelerator instead of brake’: Shiv Sena MLA on Kurla accident
- The Mumbai Police has detained the bus driver, 50-year-old Sanjay More, who allegedly claimed a brake failure caused the accident.
Dec 10, 2024 6:54 AM IST
India News Live: SM Krishna, former Karnataka CM and Maharashtra Gov, dies
- Krishna was the chief minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004 and the Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008.
Dec 10, 2024 6:16 AM IST
India News Live: Mumbai: CCTV video shows the moment BEST bus rammed into pedestrians, vehicles in Kurla
- Mumbai accident: CCTV camera footage shows pedestrians a person signalling the BEST bus driver to slow down moments before it hit vehicles and pedestrians.
News india news India News Live Today December 10, 2024: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 10, 2024