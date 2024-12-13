Live
India News Live Today December 13, 2024: Child among 6 dead after fire breaking out at private hospital in Tamil Nadu
Dec 13, 2024 6:00 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
India News Live: Child among 6 dead after fire breaking out at private hospital in Tamil Nadu
- A fire at City Hospital in Chennai claimed the lives of at least six individuals due to suffocation.
Dec 13, 2024 12:25 AM IST
India News Live: Centre informs parliament that ASI survey says 18 protected monuments not in ‘good state of preservation’
- Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in response to a query in the Rajya Sabha after he was asked about the disappearance of many sites
Dec 13, 2024 12:12 AM IST
India News Live: West Bengal: BJP announces Ram temple project in Bengal, TMC plans Babri Masjid-like mosque in same district
- West Bengal BJP's Murshidabad unit has announced plans to construct a Ram temple in Berhampore, days after TMC planned a mosque like the Babri Masjid
