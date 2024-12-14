Live
India News Live Today December 14, 2024: Sambhal mosque imam fined ₹2 lakh for alleged loudspeaker noise violation, granted bail
Dec 14, 2024 12:04 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on December 14, 2024: Representative picture: An imam of a mosque in Sambhal was fined ₹2 lakh for allegedly using a loudspeaker at high volume
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 14, 2024 12:04 AM IST
India News Live: Sambhal mosque imam fined ₹2 lakh for alleged loudspeaker noise violation, granted bail
- The incident took place in the Anar Wali Masjid in the Kot Garvi area, according to administration officials.
News india news India News Live Today December 14, 2024: Sambhal mosque imam fined ₹2 lakh for alleged loudspeaker noise violation, granted bail