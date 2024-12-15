Live
India News Live Today December 15, 2024: Allu Arjun arrest: Telangana congress president says law will take its course
Dec 15, 2024 12:13 AM IST
The ruling Congress president in Telangana B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday law was taking its course in Allu Arjun's case
India News Live: Allu Arjun arrest: Telangana congress president says law will take its course
- The cases filed against Arjun are within the purview of law and the court granted him bail, he said.
Dec 15, 2024 12:05 AM IST
India News Live: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says state caste survey 98 per cent complete
- CM Reddy said the data collected would enable the ruling Congress to ensure "better representation" of the Kuruma community proportional to their population
