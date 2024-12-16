Live
India News Live Today December 16, 2024: Hundreds in Jammu and Kashmir rally against Vaishno Devi ropeway project
Dec 16, 2024 12:50 AM IST
Latest news on December 16, 2024: Protesters clashing with police as the stir against the proposed ropeway project at the Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra turned violent. (PTI)
Dec 16, 2024 12:50 AM IST
- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti called for a complete strike in the town in support of their demands on December 18
Dec 16, 2024 12:37 AM IST
India News Live: Zakir Hussain ‘critical’ in ICU but ‘has not passed’, confirms publicist: Report
- Amid reports claiming that Hussain had died, his publicist confirmed to PTI that the percussionist "has not passed".
Dec 16, 2024 12:21 AM IST
India News Live: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal launches book called ‘The Delhi Model’
- Kejriwal said the book is not just a governance framework but also the essence of the Aam Aadmi Party's "unique" approach to politics
