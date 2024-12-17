Live
India News Live Today December 17, 2024: GRAP IV restrictions invoked in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's not
Dec 17, 2024 12:25 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on December 17, 2024: Smog seen engulfed in the late hours of the day amid increase in pollution levels at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 17, 2024 12:25 AM IST
India News Live: GRAP IV restrictions invoked in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's not
- GRAP-4 was enforced in Delhi in November due to high pollution, but on December 5, the SC allowed the CAQM to relax it to Stage 2 as air quality improved.
Dec 17, 2024 12:11 AM IST
India News Live: Rohan Jaitley re-elected as DDCA president, defeats TMC's Kirti Azad
- Rohan Jaitley's father Arun Jaitley served as DDCA president for 14 years.
News india news India News Live Today December 17, 2024: GRAP IV restrictions invoked in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's not