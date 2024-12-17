Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi100C
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India News Live Today December 17, 2024: GRAP IV restrictions invoked in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's not

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 17, 2024 12:25 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on December 17, 2024: Smog seen engulfed in the late hours of the day amid increase in pollution levels at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
    Latest news on December 17, 2024: Smog seen engulfed in the late hours of the day amid increase in pollution levels at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 17, 2024 12:25 AM IST

    India News Live: GRAP IV restrictions invoked in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's not

    • GRAP-4 was enforced in Delhi in November due to high pollution, but on December 5, the SC allowed the CAQM to relax it to Stage 2 as air quality improved.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 17, 2024 12:11 AM IST

    India News Live: Rohan Jaitley re-elected as DDCA president, defeats TMC's Kirti Azad

    • Rohan Jaitley's father Arun Jaitley served as DDCA president for 14 years.
    Read the full story here

    News india news India News Live Today December 17, 2024: GRAP IV restrictions invoked in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's not
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes