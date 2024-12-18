Live
India News Live Today December 18, 2024: Madhya Pradesh: Four students share bank account with digital arrest gang to earn commission, arrested
Dec 18, 2024 12:06 AM IST
Latest news on December 18, 2024: The case relates to a 59-year-old woman from Indore who was duped by a gang of ₹1.60 crore. (Representative image)
- Four college students teamed up with a gang that duped people by intimidating them under the pretext of a “digital arrest”.
Dec 18, 2024 12:05 AM IST
India News Live: Cold wave continues to sweep North India, Punjab's Faridkot at minimum temperature of zero degree
- The national capital on Tuesday, meanwhile, did not experience any cold wave conditions and recorded a low of 5.9 degrees Celsius.
