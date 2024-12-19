Live
India News Live Today December 19, 2024: BR Ambedkar's grandson takes aim at Amit Shah on remarks: ‘Same old mentality’
Dec 19, 2024 6:06 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on December 19, 2024: FILE: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar and his wife Anjali Maydeo show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for Maharashtra Assembly Elections, in Akola.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 19, 2024 6:06 AM IST
India News Live: BR Ambedkar's grandson takes aim at Amit Shah on remarks: ‘Same old mentality’
- According to BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar, the BJP ‘will continue to sulk’ as they aren't able to ‘fulfil their plans’ due to Dr Ambedkar.
Dec 19, 2024 5:59 AM IST
India News Live: Mumbai: 13 dead as Navy speed boat on engine trials hits ferry off Elephanta
- The passenger ferry had set sail at 3:15 pm and the mid-sea crash took place at 3:55 pm.
News india news India News Live Today December 19, 2024: BR Ambedkar's grandson takes aim at Amit Shah on remarks: ‘Same old mentality’