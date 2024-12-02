Live
India News Live Today December 2, 2024: Delhi braces for another round of farmers' protest; what are their demands?
Dec 2, 2024 12:28 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on December 2, 2024: Farmers raise slogans during a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest to press for the better crop prices. (File image)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 2, 2024 12:28 AM IST
India News Live: Delhi braces for another round of farmers' protest; what are their demands?
- Farmer organisations slammed the Centre for not holding talks with protesting farmers to resolve their issues since the last round of negotiations failed.
News india news India News Live Today December 2, 2024: Delhi braces for another round of farmers' protest; what are their demands?