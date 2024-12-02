Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Sunday, Dec 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India News Live Today December 2, 2024: Delhi braces for another round of farmers' protest; what are their demands?

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 2, 2024 12:28 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on December 2, 2024: Farmers raise slogans during a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest to press for the better crop prices. (File image)
    Latest news on December 2, 2024: Farmers raise slogans during a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest to press for the better crop prices. (File image)

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 2, 2024 12:28 AM IST

    India News Live: Delhi braces for another round of farmers' protest; what are their demands?

    • Farmer organisations slammed the Centre for not holding talks with protesting farmers to resolve their issues since the last round of negotiations failed.
    Read the full story here

    News india news India News Live Today December 2, 2024: Delhi braces for another round of farmers' protest; what are their demands?
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes