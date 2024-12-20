Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi100C
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India News Live Today December 20, 2024: ‘Human error’ caused chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat: Parl panel report

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 20, 2024 3:58 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on December 20, 2024: General Bipin Rawat. (PTI) (File photo)
    Latest news on December 20, 2024: General Bipin Rawat. (PTI) (File photo)

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 20, 2024 3:58 AM IST

    India News Live: ‘Human error’ caused chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat: Parl panel report

    • The Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash killed Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and several armed forces personnel en route to Coonoor, Tamil Nadu in 2021.
    Read the full story here

    News india news India News Live Today December 20, 2024: ‘Human error’ caused chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat: Parl panel report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes