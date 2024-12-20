Live
India News Live Today December 20, 2024: ‘Human error’ caused chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat: Parl panel report
India News Live: ‘Human error’ caused chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat: Parl panel report
- The Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash killed Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and several armed forces personnel en route to Coonoor, Tamil Nadu in 2021.
