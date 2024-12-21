India News Live Today December 21, 2024: PM Narendra Modi's Kuwait visit from today, to interact with Indian diaspora, meet Emir | Details

Live
Dec 21, 2024 7:07 AM IST
India News Live: PM Narendra Modi's Kuwait visit from today, to interact with Indian diaspora, meet Emir | Details
- The ministry of external affairs said PM Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait is expected to “open a new chapter" in India-Kuwait relations.
Dec 21, 2024 7:01 AM IST
India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on December 21, 2024 here.
Dec 21, 2024 7:01 AM IST
India News Live: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on December 21, 2024 here.
Dec 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.79 °C, check weather forecast for December 21, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on December 21, 2024 here.
Dec 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on December 21, 2024 here.
Dec 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 21, 2024 here.
Dec 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.12 °C, check weather forecast for December 21, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 21, 2024 here.
