    Live

    India News Live Today December 21, 2024: PM Narendra Modi's Kuwait visit from today, to interact with Indian diaspora, meet Emir | Details

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 21, 2024 7:07 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on December 21, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 21, 2024 7:07 AM IST

    India News Live: PM Narendra Modi's Kuwait visit from today, to interact with Indian diaspora, meet Emir | Details

    • The ministry of external affairs said PM Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait is expected to “open a new chapter" in India-Kuwait relations.
    Dec 21, 2024 7:01 AM IST

    India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on December 21, 2024 here.
    Dec 21, 2024 7:01 AM IST

    India News Live: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on December 21, 2024 here.
    Dec 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.79 °C, check weather forecast for December 21, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on December 21, 2024 here.
    Dec 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on December 21, 2024 here.
    Dec 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 21, 2024 here.
    Dec 21, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.12 °C, check weather forecast for December 21, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 21, 2024 here.
