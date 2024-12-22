Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi130C
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India News Live Today December 22, 2024: Seven Indians among injured; New Delhi condemns Germany Christmas market attack as ‘horrific’

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 22, 2024 12:24 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on December 22, 2024: People stand at a makeshift memorial near the site of a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on December 21. (File image)
    Latest news on December 22, 2024: People stand at a makeshift memorial near the site of a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on December 21. (File image)

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 22, 2024 12:24 AM IST

    India News Live: Seven Indians among injured; New Delhi condemns Germany Christmas market attack as ‘horrific’

    • The MEA said that the Indian mission in Germany remains in contact with the injured Indians. The statement did not specify the number of injured Indians.
    Read the full story here

    News india news India News Live Today December 22, 2024: Seven Indians among injured; New Delhi condemns Germany Christmas market attack as ‘horrific’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes