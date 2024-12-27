Live
India News Live Today December 27, 2024: 'Few leaders command respect of Sardar Manmohan Singh': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Dec 27, 2024 12:12 AM IST
Latest news on December 27, 2024: Priyanka Gandhi with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Dec 27, 2024 12:12 AM IST
India News Live: 'Few leaders command respect of Sardar Manmohan Singh': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- Manmohan Singh's death was announced by AIIMS Delhi, where he was admitted to the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.
Dec 27, 2024 12:03 AM IST
India News Live: Manmohan Singh death: Govt to declare 7-day national mourning,
- Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rights will be conducted with full state honours as are due for any Prime Minister of the country.
Dec 27, 2024 12:02 AM IST
India News Live: ‘I have lost a mentor and guide’: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Manmohan Singh
- Dr Manmohan Singh breathed his last aged 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Thursday.
