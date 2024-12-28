India News Live Today December 28, 2024: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024

Live
Dec 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India's latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. December 28, 2024.
India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on December 28, 2024 here.
India News Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -17.77 °C, check weather forecast for December 28, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on December 28, 2024 here.
India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 28, 2024 here.
India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.07 °C, check weather forecast for December 28, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 28, 2024 here.
India News Live: Manmohan Singh death: Ex-PM to be cremated with full state honours at 11.45am today | 10 points
- Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died on December 26 at the age of 92 after battling age-related illness.
India News Live: MHA responds to Congress's request to allocate space for Manmohan Singh's memorial
- Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to conduct the last rites of Manmohan Singh at a place where a memorial could be built.
India News Live: At Delhi School of Economics, Manmohan Singh’s legacy lives on
- The late ex-PM was a teacher at the Delhi School of Economics from 1969-1971 and was named as an honorary professor by the institution in 1996.
India News Live: One person could be responsible for RG Kar case: Panel report
- The medical board's report presents a counter to claims by doctors who alleged multiple perpetrators were involved.
