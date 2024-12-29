Live
India News Live Today December 29, 2024: Tributes pour in for ex-PM Manmohan Singh from overseas
Dec 29, 2024 5:58 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on December 29, 2024: TOPSHOT - National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets light candles to pay their respect to India's late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Hindu College, Singh's alma mater, in Amritsar on December 28, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 29, 2024 5:58 AM IST
India News Live: Tributes pour in for ex-PM Manmohan Singh from overseas
- Singh died at 92 of age-related illnesses on December 26, triggering an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the world.
Dec 29, 2024 5:08 AM IST
India News Live: Madras HC orders SIT probe in TN varsity case
- The team will comprise three women IPS officers, Madras high court said.
News india news India News Live Today December 29, 2024: Tributes pour in for ex-PM Manmohan Singh from overseas