Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India News Live Today December 29, 2024: Tributes pour in for ex-PM Manmohan Singh from overseas

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 29, 2024 5:58 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on December 29, 2024: TOPSHOT - National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets light candles to pay their respect to India's late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Hindu College, Singh's alma mater, in Amritsar on December 28, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
    Latest news on December 29, 2024: TOPSHOT - National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets light candles to pay their respect to India's late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Hindu College, Singh's alma mater, in Amritsar on December 28, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 29, 2024 5:58 AM IST

    India News Live: Tributes pour in for ex-PM Manmohan Singh from overseas

    • Singh died at 92 of age-related illnesses on December 26, triggering an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the world.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 29, 2024 5:08 AM IST

    India News Live: Madras HC orders SIT probe in TN varsity case

    • The team will comprise three women IPS officers, Madras high court said.
    Read the full story here

    News india news India News Live Today December 29, 2024: Tributes pour in for ex-PM Manmohan Singh from overseas
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes