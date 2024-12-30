Live
India News Live Today December 30, 2024: Cold wave conditions continue in hill states
Dec 30, 2024 4:16 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on December 30, 2024: A woman walking on a snow-covered street in Srinagar on Saturday. Heavy snowfall blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and roads in several districts. (PTI Photo)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 30, 2024 4:16 AM IST
India News Live: Cold wave conditions continue in hill states
- Many districts in hill states experienced subzero temperatures, officials said.
News india news India News Live Today December 30, 2024: Cold wave conditions continue in hill states