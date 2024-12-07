Live
India News Live Today December 7, 2024: India issues advisory for its citizens in Syria: 'Leave at the earliest'
Dec 7, 2024 1:27 AM IST
Latest news on December 7, 2024: Syrian anti government fighters celebrate as they pour into the captured central-west city of Hama on December 6, 2024.
India News Live: India issues advisory for its citizens in Syria: 'Leave at the earliest'
- Rebel forces in Syria have pressed a lightning offensive against Bashar al-Assad's government, displacing at least 3,70,000 people since November 27.
