Live
India News Live Today December 8, 2024: Bajrang Dal protests against Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Indore over ‘open liquor, meat’
Dec 8, 2024 7:44 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on December 8, 2024: Diljit Dosanjh on stage at his Jaipur concert (File)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 8, 2024 7:44 AM IST
India News Live: Bajrang Dal protests against Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Indore over ‘open liquor, meat’
- Indore: VHP member said that the Bajrang Dal might take to the streets to protest Diljit Dosanjh's concert and oppose the serving of meat and liquor.
Dec 8, 2024 7:39 AM IST
India News Live: Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sukanta Majumdar walk the ramp at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav | Video
- The fashion show featured a display of regional styles, with northeastern fashion taking center stage.
Dec 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 8, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on December 8, 2024 here.
Dec 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 8, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on December 8, 2024 here.
Dec 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -25.5 °C, check weather forecast for December 8, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on December 8, 2024 here.
Dec 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 8, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on December 8, 2024 here.
Dec 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 8, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 8, 2024 here.
Dec 8, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.28 °C, check weather forecast for December 8, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 8, 2024 here.
Dec 8, 2024 6:29 AM IST
India News Live: Mamata questions leadership, Maharashtra SP exits Oppn, assembly poll loss: INDIA bloc at crossroads?
- Congress faces scrutiny in Parliament as it stands isolated on key issues like Adani protests and farmers' concerns, with some allies distancing themselves.
News india news India News Live Today December 8, 2024: Bajrang Dal protests against Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Indore over ‘open liquor, meat’