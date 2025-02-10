Live
India News Live Today February 10, 2025: Opposition seeks early restoration of peace, Kuki bodies hail Biren Singh’s resignation
Feb 10, 2025 1:49 AM IST
Latest news on February 10, 2025: Ex-Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (File Photo/PTI)
- Leaders from the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities – who are on the two sides of the ethnic divide – saw little meaningful change from Singh’s exit.
Feb 10, 2025 1:40 AM IST
India News Live: Imphal Valley turns fortress amid sudden leadership crisis
- Security tightened in Imphal after CM N Biren Singh's resignation, with forces patrolling and guarding MLAs' homes amid potential unrest and leadership change.
Feb 10, 2025 12:38 AM IST
India News Live: Pursuing local stealth fighter plan with firm resolve, says Rajnath
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh supports India's AMCA stealth fighter project showcasing capabilities at Aero India 2025.
Feb 10, 2025 12:21 AM IST
India News Live: 'Lost due to its actions': Ex-Kejriwal associate Kiran Bedi on AAP's Delhi defeat
- “People had grown tired and were ready for a change,” Kiran Bedi said.
