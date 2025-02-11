Live
India News Live Today February 11, 2025: ‘Message needs to be conveyed delicately’: Shashi Tharoor on treatment of deportees from US
Feb 11, 2025 1:08 AM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
- “The way Indians were deported from the US has naturally caused a great deal of anxiety, resentment and anger in India,” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.
