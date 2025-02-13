Live
India News Live Today February 13, 2025: India among countries worst hit by extreme weather events, made up 10% of global deaths
Feb 13, 2025 3:00 AM IST
Latest news on February 13, 2025: The country was ranked sixth in the Climate Risk Index, 2025 published by Germanwatch, an independent development, environmental, and human rights organisation. (HT Photo)
Feb 13, 2025 3:00 AM IST
- India ranked sixth in the Climate Risk Index, facing over 400 extreme weather events from 1993-2022, causing 80,000 deaths and $180 billion in losses.
Feb 13, 2025 2:09 AM IST
India News Live: PM Modi's gifts to France President, US VP Vance's kids steeped in tradition | What he gifted
- PM Modi landed in France on Monday night on a two-day visit, during which he held talks with French President Macron on key issues.
