Live
India News Live Today February 14, 2025: Trump signs order on reciprocal tariffs
Feb 14, 2025 12:49 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on February 14, 2025: People hold placards welcoming PM Modi to the US, near the White House on Thursday. (REUTERS)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 14, 2025 12:49 AM IST
India News Live: Trump signs order on reciprocal tariffs
- The President asked officials to come up with new tariffs that take into account tariffs that other countries charge the US
Feb 14, 2025 12:41 AM IST
India News Live: Uttarakhand UCC: Fines to be imposed on false complaints against registration
- Anyone filing false complaints against UCC registrations in Uttarakhand will be warned at first and fined ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 for a second and third offence.
Feb 14, 2025 12:39 AM IST
India News Live: Modi begins US visit, holds meetings with Waltz, Musk
- Trump was scheduled to host Modi for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office later on Thursday evening eastern time (early Friday morning IST) and for dinner
Feb 14, 2025 12:37 AM IST
India News Live: ‘India has most tariffs’: Trump announces ‘eye for an eye’ reciprocal taxes
- Donald Trump's remarks come ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
News india news India News Live Today February 14, 2025: Trump signs order on reciprocal tariffs