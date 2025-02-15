Live
India News Live Today February 15, 2025: Special New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat via Prayagraj to ply on Feb 15, 16, 17
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
India News Live: Special New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat via Prayagraj to ply on Feb 15, 16, 17
- The Vande Bharat Special Train number 02252 will depart from New Delhi at 5.30 in the morning (via Prayagraj at 12.00 hrs) to reach Varanasi at 14.20 hours.
Feb 15, 2025 1:10 AM IST
India News Live: Farmers, Centre hold 'cordial' meet in Chandigarh, next round on Feb 22
- A meeting between a central team led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and farmers' representatives was held on Friday amid ongoing tensions
Feb 15, 2025 1:02 AM IST
India News Live: ‘Disabled’ MP govt official seen dancing in viral video; selection questioned
- The woman issued a clarification, claiming that she suffers from 45 percent disability due to bone-related problems, but can walk and dance.
Feb 15, 2025 12:34 AM IST
India News Live: MAGA and MIGA meet to make MEGA: Modi
- PM Modi and Trump launched the US-India COMPACT for a "mega partnership," aiming to enhance ties in defense, trade, and technology during Modi's DC visit.
Feb 15, 2025 12:29 AM IST
India News Live: India's Got Latent row: Apoorva Mukhija dropped from IIFA event in Rajasthan after Karni Sena's threat
- Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid has reportedly been dropped from list of official ambassadors for the IIFA awards set to take place in Jaipur next month.
Feb 15, 2025 12:28 AM IST
India News Live: Lok Sabha: Select Committee formed to examine Income Tax Bill; to submit report in next session
- Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla formed a 31-member Select Committee of the lower house to examine the Income Tax Bill.
Feb 15, 2025 12:22 AM IST
India News Live: Trump, Modi rekindle bonhomie after a 4-year pause
- Trump warmly welcomed Modi back to the White House, emphasizing their friendship and shared interests, while acknowledging existing diplomatic challenges.
Feb 15, 2025 12:20 AM IST
India News Live: ‘Let people links flourish, but fight illegal migration’
- President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have noted the importance of advancing people to people ties between India and the US
Feb 15, 2025 12:18 AM IST
India News Live: Howdy Trump at Quad Summit in India
- US President Donald Trump will attend the Quad Summit in India later this year –– likely his first visit to the country in his second term
Feb 15, 2025 12:14 AM IST
India News Live: Adani to Musk, Modi deftly handles media
- Prime Minister Modi adeptly handled tough questions during a rare press conference, showcasing his political acumen and humor in engaging with journalists
Feb 15, 2025 12:13 AM IST
India News Live: Blustery President Trump chooses to hold back on China
- Trump showcased reluctance to criticize China during a press conference with Modi, emphasizing ties with Xi and downplaying US-China competition.
Feb 15, 2025 12:12 AM IST
India News Live: ‘Buy, baby, buy’: Energy connect set for big boost
- Modi and Trump emphasized energy collaboration, aiming to boost US oil exports to India and reform nuclear laws for US technology in a recent meeting.
Feb 15, 2025 12:11 AM IST
India News Live: Partial solar eclipse on March 29, to be visible in these continents
- There will be a partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025. The solar event will mostly be visible for parts of the Northern hemisphere
Feb 15, 2025 12:09 AM IST
India News Live: A united front against global scourge of terror
- One key section specifically addressed counter-terrorism efforts, with particular attention to preventing attacks similar to past incidents.
