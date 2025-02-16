Live
India News Live Today February 16, 2025: Deregulation panel to reduce State’s role in governance: PM
Feb 16, 2025 12:56 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India's latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
- The Prime Minister also criticised the previous Congress-led UPA government saying they were slow in undertaking reform measures.
Feb 16, 2025 12:54 AM IST
India News Live: Meta’s longest undersea cable to link 5 continents
- Called Project Waterworth, the 50,000 km long cable will connect India, US, Brazil, South Africa and other “key regions”
Feb 16, 2025 12:53 AM IST
India News Live: US deports 2nd batch of 117 illegal Indian immigrants
- The landing marks the second such deportation operation in a little over a week.
Feb 16, 2025 12:50 AM IST
India News Live: 16 killed in stampede at New Delhi railway station
- Officials said the stampede took place because one staircase each of Platform 14 and 15 were blocked by railway officials to control the crowd
