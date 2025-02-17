Live
India News Live Today February 17, 2025: PM Modi sets ₹9L Cr textile exports goal by 2030
Feb 17, 2025 12:56 AM IST
Latest news on February 17, 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ‘Bharat Tex 2025’ in the Bharat Mandapam on Sunday. (PTI)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
- PM said that the India’s textile sector grew by 7% last year, earning the world’s sixth largest textile exporter’s tag
Feb 17, 2025 12:45 AM IST
India News Live: Delhi stampede toll 18, Railway panel begins probe
- 2 more deaths from a stampede at Delhi's railway station raised the toll to 18 during chaos for Maha Kumbh trains, highlighting severe crowd management failures
Feb 17, 2025 12:42 AM IST
India News Live: India, Bangladesh border meet today amid strain in ties
- Indian and Bangladeshi border forces meet in Delhi to discuss border fencing, attacks on personnel, and cross-border crimes, amid strained ties.
