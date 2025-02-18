Edit Profile
    India News Live Today February 18, 2025: As US clears Rana extradition, focus on 6 other ‘conspirators’ of 2008 Mumbai attacks

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 18, 2025 1:39 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on February 18, 2025: Tahawwur Rana (ANI)
    Latest news on February 18, 2025: Tahawwur Rana (ANI)

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 18, 2025 1:39 AM IST

    India News Live: As US clears Rana extradition, focus on 6 other ‘conspirators’ of 2008 Mumbai attacks

    • The six continue to operate freely in Pakistan despite international sanctions and convictions, officials said
    Read the full story here

    Feb 18, 2025 1:37 AM IST

    India News Live: RPF flags ‘lapses’ behind New Delhi railway station stampede

    • HT has reviewed a copy of the report that refutes the Indian Railways version of events, which claims that there was no announcement regarding Platform 16.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 18, 2025 1:35 AM IST

    India News Live: Gyanesh Kumar is appointed new CEC after panel with PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi meets

    • Gyanesh Kumar was appointed amid Opposition objections, as the Congress argued that the selection process bypasses Supreme Court guidelines
    Read the full story here

    Feb 18, 2025 1:30 AM IST

    India News Live: Weak zone underneath Jheel Park in Dhaula Kuan led to earthquake: NCS

    • A preliminary analysis by National Center for Seismology (NCS) said at fault was a weak zone in the earth’s crust, a feature known as “lineament”
    Read the full story here

