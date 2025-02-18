Live
India News Live Today February 18, 2025: As US clears Rana extradition, focus on 6 other ‘conspirators’ of 2008 Mumbai attacks
Feb 18, 2025 1:39 AM IST
Latest news on February 18, 2025: Tahawwur Rana (ANI)
- The six continue to operate freely in Pakistan despite international sanctions and convictions, officials said
Feb 18, 2025 1:37 AM IST
India News Live: RPF flags ‘lapses’ behind New Delhi railway station stampede
- HT has reviewed a copy of the report that refutes the Indian Railways version of events, which claims that there was no announcement regarding Platform 16.
Feb 18, 2025 1:35 AM IST
India News Live: Gyanesh Kumar is appointed new CEC after panel with PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi meets
- Gyanesh Kumar was appointed amid Opposition objections, as the Congress argued that the selection process bypasses Supreme Court guidelines
Feb 18, 2025 1:30 AM IST
India News Live: Weak zone underneath Jheel Park in Dhaula Kuan led to earthquake: NCS
- A preliminary analysis by National Center for Seismology (NCS) said at fault was a weak zone in the earth’s crust, a feature known as “lineament”
