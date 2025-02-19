Live
India News Live Today February 19, 2025: SC protects podcaster from arrest, wants obscenity law
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life.
- The Supreme Court granted YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia interim protection from arrest over obscene remarks
Feb 19, 2025 12:07 AM IST
India News Live: India, Qatar upgrade ties to strategic partnership
- India and Qatar upgraded ties to a strategic partnership, aiming to double trade to $30B by 2030, focusing on energy, tech, and investments.
