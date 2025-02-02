Edit Profile
Saturday, Feb 1, 2025
    India News Live Today February 2, 2025: Homeowners get simpler tax rules, higher limits

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 2, 2025 1:53 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India's latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country.
    Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds.

    Follow all the updates here:
    • For multi-property owners, the government simplified the tax treatment of self-occupied properties through specific amendments to Section 23 of the IT Act
    Feb 2, 2025 1:26 AM IST

    India News Live: Budget 2025: A welcome tax cut for middle-class professionals

    • The sweeping reform represents the biggest overhaul of personal income tax slabs in recent years, increasing the zero-tax threshold from the current 7 lakh.
