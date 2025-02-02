Live
India News Live Today February 2, 2025: Homeowners get simpler tax rules, higher limits
Feb 2, 2025 1:53 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on February 2, 2025: (Representative picture) For homeowners stuck in delayed projects, the budget introduced a new SWAMIH Fund 2 with a corpus of ₹15,000 crore (HT Photo)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life.
- For multi-property owners, the government simplified the tax treatment of self-occupied properties through specific amendments to Section 23 of the IT Act
Feb 2, 2025 1:26 AM IST
India News Live: Budget 2025: A welcome tax cut for middle-class professionals
- The sweeping reform represents the biggest overhaul of personal income tax slabs in recent years, increasing the zero-tax threshold from the current ₹7 lakh.
