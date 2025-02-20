Edit Profile
New Delhi
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
    India News Live Today February 20, 2025: ‘Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija unfollows everyone amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 20, 2025 12:40 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on February 20, 2025: Social media celebrity Apoorva Makhija
    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 20, 2025 12:40 AM IST

    India News Live: ‘Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija unfollows everyone amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

    • Mukhija has also been named in the FIRs filed in the aftermath of the controversy, along with Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and others.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 20, 2025 12:18 AM IST

    India News Live: Told Modi will impose reciprocal tariffs on India: Trump

    • Reiterating his claim that “every country” took advantage of the US with tariffs, Trump began by citing the example of tariffs on cars in India
    Read the full story here

    Feb 20, 2025 12:03 AM IST

    India News Live: Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today at Ramlila Maidan: All you need to know

    • The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.
    Read the full story here

