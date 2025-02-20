Live
India News Live Today February 20, 2025: ‘Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija unfollows everyone amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy
Feb 20, 2025 12:40 AM IST
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life.
Feb 20, 2025 12:40 AM IST
India News Live: ‘Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija unfollows everyone amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy
- Mukhija has also been named in the FIRs filed in the aftermath of the controversy, along with Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and others.
Feb 20, 2025 12:18 AM IST
India News Live: Told Modi will impose reciprocal tariffs on India: Trump
- Reiterating his claim that “every country” took advantage of the US with tariffs, Trump began by citing the example of tariffs on cars in India
Feb 20, 2025 12:03 AM IST
India News Live: Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today at Ramlila Maidan: All you need to know
- The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.
