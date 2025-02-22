Live
India News Live Today February 22, 2025: Anna Hazare on Delhi election result: ‘Kejriwal was doing a good job, but…’
Feb 22, 2025 12:34 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India's latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news.
Social activist Anna Hazare.
- Anna Hazare, who was Arvind Kejriwal's mentor during the anti-corruption movement, said that the AAP chief should have set an example before society.
