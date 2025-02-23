Live
India News Live Today February 23, 2025: Tejashwi Yadav on why Nitish Kumar's son should join politics: ‘Would save JDU’
Feb 23, 2025 1:28 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on February 23, 2025: A view of poster of Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar JDU office in Patna.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 23, 2025 1:28 AM IST
India News Live: Tejashwi Yadav on why Nitish Kumar's son should join politics: ‘Would save JDU’
- Speculations have been rife that Nishant Kumar, 47, could enter politics ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.
News india news India News Live Today February 23, 2025: Tejashwi Yadav on why Nitish Kumar's son should join politics: ‘Would save JDU’