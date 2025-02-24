Live
India News Live Today February 24, 2025: Mehbooba joins PDP’s alcohol ban campaign; NC reminds party of ‘their days in power’
Feb 24, 2025 4:01 AM IST
Latest news on February 24, 2025: Mehbooba Mufti started the signature campaign from Pulwama in south Kashmir.
- Mehbooba Mufti launches a signature campaign for an alcohol ban in Jammu and Kashmir, facing criticism from NC for past opposition to the ban.
Feb 24, 2025 3:57 AM IST
India News Live: Amid talks with Centre, KMM to call off Feb 25 ‘Delhi Chalo’ march
- The KMM, one of the two unions leading the farmers’ protest, is reconsidering its protest strategy in light of ongoing discussions with the government.
Feb 24, 2025 3:54 AM IST
India News Live: SAD ‘unwilling’ to conduct membership drive under Takht panel: Members to jathedar
- The meeting came days after the committee’s convener Harjinder Singh Dhami and member Kirpal Singh Badungar resigned from their roles.
Feb 24, 2025 3:48 AM IST
India News Live: DGCA suspects tech error behind false hijack alarm
- The incident occurred at 8.40 pm on January 27 when Air India flight AI 2957, carrying 126 passengers, transmitted a “squawk 7500” code
Feb 24, 2025 3:42 AM IST
India News Live: CPI(M) backs Tharoor’s criticism of Congress
- The comments come just days after Tharoor sparked a row by praising the Narendra Modi government for its “positive outcomes” following the US visit.
Feb 24, 2025 3:30 AM IST
India News Live: Weddings of two Dalit sisters called off after traffic accident escalates into violence in Mathura
- A case was registered by the father of the brides against 15 named accused from the upper caste and five including two main accused have been arrested
Feb 24, 2025 3:20 AM IST
India News Live: 2 Mercedes for a post in Sena (UBT), claims MLC Gorhe
- The senior leader said she had sided with Shinde during the split in Shiv Sena as leaders from the Thackeray faction had distanced themselves from the public
