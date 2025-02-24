Edit Profile
    India News Live Today February 24, 2025: Mehbooba joins PDP’s alcohol ban campaign; NC reminds party of ‘their days in power’

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 24, 2025 4:01 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India's latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news.
    Latest news on February 24, 2025: Mehbooba Mufti started the signature campaign from Pulwama in south Kashmir.

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 24, 2025 4:01 AM IST

    India News Live: Mehbooba joins PDP’s alcohol ban campaign; NC reminds party of ‘their days in power’

    • Mehbooba Mufti launches a signature campaign for an alcohol ban in Jammu and Kashmir, facing criticism from NC for past opposition to the ban.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 24, 2025 3:57 AM IST

    India News Live: Amid talks with Centre, KMM to call off Feb 25 ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

    • The KMM, one of the two unions leading the farmers’ protest, is reconsidering its protest strategy in light of ongoing discussions with the government.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 24, 2025 3:54 AM IST

    India News Live: SAD ‘unwilling’ to conduct membership drive under Takht panel: Members to jathedar

    • The meeting came days after the committee’s convener Harjinder Singh Dhami and member Kirpal Singh Badungar resigned from their roles.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 24, 2025 3:48 AM IST

    India News Live: DGCA suspects tech error behind false hijack alarm

    • The incident occurred at 8.40 pm on January 27 when Air India flight AI 2957, carrying 126 passengers, transmitted a “squawk 7500” code
    Read the full story here

    Feb 24, 2025 3:42 AM IST

    India News Live: CPI(M) backs Tharoor’s criticism of Congress

    • The comments come just days after Tharoor sparked a row by praising the Narendra Modi government for its “positive outcomes” following the US visit.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 24, 2025 3:30 AM IST

    India News Live: Weddings of two Dalit sisters called off after traffic accident escalates into violence in Mathura

    • A case was registered by the father of the brides against 15 named accused from the upper caste and five including two main accused have been arrested
    Read the full story here

    Feb 24, 2025 3:20 AM IST

    India News Live: 2 Mercedes for a post in Sena (UBT), claims MLC Gorhe

    • The senior leader said she had sided with Shinde during the split in Shiv Sena as leaders from the Thackeray faction had distanced themselves from the public
    Read the full story here

    News india news India News Live Today February 24, 2025: Mehbooba joins PDP’s alcohol ban campaign; NC reminds party of ‘their days in power’
    © 2025 HindustanTimes