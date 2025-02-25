Live
India News Live Today February 25, 2025: After 8-month gap, India and UK resume FTA negotiations
Feb 25, 2025 4:34 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on February 25, 2025: Union minister Piyush Goyal with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds on Monday. (PTI)
Feb 25, 2025 4:34 AM IST
India News Live: After 8-month gap, India and UK resume FTA negotiations
- India and the UK resumed FTA talks aiming to triple bilateral trade, addressing tariffs and business mobility while protecting each other's sensitivities.
Feb 25, 2025 4:15 AM IST
India News Live: SC acquits murder accused after 21-year legal battle
- It took over a decade for the case to finally reach a decisive stage in the Supreme Court. In March 2024, arguments were concluded and judgment was reserved.
Feb 25, 2025 4:10 AM IST
India News Live: Residence of Rajasthan rape accused partly razed over ‘encroachment’
- The accused were also charged with attempting to forcefully convert the girls over the last month, police said.
Feb 25, 2025 4:01 AM IST
India News Live: SP alleges breakdown of law and order, stages walkout in Legislative Council
- Samajwadi Party staged a walkout in the Upper House, alleging law and order breakdown in UP, countered by the government claiming zero tolerance for crime.
Feb 25, 2025 3:50 AM IST
India News Live: UP police chief issues directives for security during Maha Shivratri
- UP DGP Prashant Kumar directed enhanced security and traffic management for Maha Shivratri and Mahakumbh, focusing on Kanwariya routes and religious sites.
Feb 25, 2025 3:41 AM IST
India News Live: Woman poisons differently abled, bedridden daughter to death in Naupada
- The woman, a resident of Naupada in Thane West, then disposed of the body with the help of her mother and a friend, officials said
Feb 25, 2025 3:35 AM IST
India News Live: Farmers to resume Delhi Chalo on March 25 if talks remain inconclusive, says Pandher
- Addressing the media, the KMM leader said if the Centre doesn’t accept farmers’ demand during the March 19 meeting, 101 farmers will start their march to Delhi
Feb 25, 2025 3:27 AM IST
India News Live: 32 AAP MLAs in touch, says Bajwa; Arora rubbishes claim
- AAP's Aman Arora said Bajwa should know that the Congress has only 15 MLAs and even if they get 32, it would not make their government.
Feb 25, 2025 3:23 AM IST
India News Live: Punjab two-day assembly session begins with tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh
- Artist Jarnail Singh and three freedom fighters, who were paid condolences at the start of house proceedings, include Kikar Singh, Kehar Singh and Karnail Singh
Feb 25, 2025 3:18 AM IST
India News Live: 110 pilgrims reach Pak to celebrate Maha Shivratri at Katas Raj Temple
- A maximum of 200 Hindu pilgrims can be part of the trans-border pilgrimage.
