Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi190C
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India News Live Today February 26, 2025: CBSE proposes new ‘best of 2’ Class 10 exam format, may be rolled out next yr

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 26, 2025 12:12 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on February 26, 2025: CBSE proposes new ‘best of 2’ Class 10 exam format, may be rolled out next yr
    Latest news on February 26, 2025: CBSE proposes new ‘best of 2’ Class 10 exam format, may be rolled out next yr

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 26, 2025 12:12 AM IST

    India News Live: CBSE proposes new ‘best of 2’ Class 10 exam format, may be rolled out next yr

    • CBSE plans to conduct Class 10 board exams twice yearly from 2026, allowing students a second chance to improve scores or retake failed subjects.
    Read the full story here

    News india news India News Live Today February 26, 2025: CBSE proposes new ‘best of 2’ Class 10 exam format, may be rolled out next yr
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes