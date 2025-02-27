Live
India News Live Today February 27, 2025: Govt against life poll ban over convictions
Feb 27, 2025 12:06 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on February 27, 2025: The law ministry was responding to a PIL which has challenged Sections 8 and 9 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, seeking lifetime ban. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Archives)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 27, 2025 12:06 AM IST
India News Live: Govt against life poll ban over convictions
- The Union government opposes a lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers, defending a six-year disqualification period as constitutional and reasonable.
Feb 27, 2025 12:05 AM IST
India News Live: New Trump plan for rich migrants: $5mn Gold Card
- Trump announced a $5 million Gold Card for foreign nationals to gain US residency, replacing the EB-5 visa, impacting mainly wealthy individuals.
News india news India News Live Today February 27, 2025: Govt against life poll ban over convictions