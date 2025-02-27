Edit Profile
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
    India News Live Today February 27, 2025: Govt against life poll ban over convictions

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 27, 2025 12:06 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on February 27, 2025: The law ministry was responding to a PIL which has challenged Sections 8 and 9 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, seeking lifetime ban.
    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 27, 2025 12:06 AM IST

    • The Union government opposes a lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers, defending a six-year disqualification period as constitutional and reasonable.
    Feb 27, 2025 12:05 AM IST

    India News Live: New Trump plan for rich migrants: $5mn Gold Card

    • Trump announced a $5 million Gold Card for foreign nationals to gain US residency, replacing the EB-5 visa, impacting mainly wealthy individuals.
