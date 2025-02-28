Edit Profile
    Live

    India News Live Today February 28, 2025: SC puts safeguards in GST, Customs arrests

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 28, 2025 12:21 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on February 28, 2025: The Supreme Court also addressed concerns that taxpayers were being forced to make voluntary payments under threat of arrest, noting that payments under Section 74(5) of the GST Act must be truly voluntary and not extracted under coercion. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Archives)

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 28, 2025 12:21 AM IST

    • Supreme Court upholds GST and Customs officers' arrest powers, mandates judicial safeguards against arbitrary detention, ensuring constitutional rights.
    Read the full story here

