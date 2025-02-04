Live
India News Live Today February 4, 2025: Wildlife conservators see rise in primate, jackal rescue cases
Feb 4, 2025 5:24 AM IST
Latest news on February 4, 2025: Bonnet macaques rescued this month included individuals recovering from captivity-related distress, injuries from past trauma, and cases requiring medical intervention due to fractures or chaining. (SOURCED)
- As many as 10 jackals and around 23 primates including langurs and bonnet macaques were admitted to the TTC in January. Electrocution and captivity illness are the major threats observed among these animals, said officials
Feb 4, 2025 4:49 AM IST
India News Live: US deports Indian migrants on C-17 military aircraft, a first since Donald Trump's return
- Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have raised concerns around illegal immigration by Indians into the United States.
Feb 4, 2025 4:11 AM IST
India News Live: Row as Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on China model, US ties
- Rahul Gandhi linked China's border aggression to the failure of Make in India, criticizing the BJP and calling for a stronger industrial system in India.
Feb 4, 2025 4:08 AM IST
India News Live: Campaign done, over to Delhi in high-stakes poll
- Delhi assembly elections campaign ends with AAP, BJP, and Congress making final pitches to 15.5 million voters ahead of the February 5 vote.
